On Friday, August 9, 2024, the Eagles of America They faced Atlas from Guadalajara for the match corresponding to the round of 32 of the Leagues CUP 2024. Érick Sánchez put the azulcremas ahead in the twentieth minute, in the fifty-ninth minute Rivaldo Lozano tied the score at one and in the seventy-third minute, a great goal from Henry Martín gave América the victory, which is now in the round of 16 of the Leagues CUP 2024.
The round of 16 will take place between August 12 and 13, and the opponent will be St. Louis City. If América advances to the quarterfinals, these will be played between August 16 and 17, the semifinals on August 20 and 21, and the grand final on Sunday, August 25.
As for the Liga MX tournament, activities will resume on Friday, August 23. However, América will not see action until Saturday, August 24, when they will receive a visit from La Franja del Puebla.
It is important that, in case the azulcremas are eliminated in the next round, their duel against Puebla could be brought forward. But if they make it to the final, it would be postponed, since the final of the Leagues CUP is scheduled for Sunday, August 25.
