Espanyol faces a new final in Las Palmas, where they have not won recently, and they do so with the future of Manolo González hanging in the balance. Or not. Because from within the club, for the moment, calm remains and as González himself acknowledged in a press conference, the messages from the sports management are positive. Beyond its situation, Espanyol must add three for the first time this season if it does not want to end the year in relegation positions.

The draw against Valencia was an important blow for the coach and team, who had this match marked in red because they were bottom. After a very good first half, in the second the team lowered its performance, perhaps gripped by pressure, something that González believes will not be repeated because the team’s performance in training has been very positive. “I hope there is no fear. The other day the team was good and deserved more before the break. I think that tomorrow the team will respond well and compete well. “People are committed and eager to play a good game,” he said.

I hope there is no fear. The other day the team was good and deserved more before the break.”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





Many players on the current squad agreed with Diego Martínez, a fact that could encourage some to give an extra boost to their performance. The first step to adding will be not to concede in the first minutes, as has happened in the last three away games. “It’s a strange thing, we try to prevent it from happening again, influencing situations at the start of the game. Don’t concede too much because this affects the rest of the game. These situations make you lose yourself. We were not able to lift it. It is one of the things that we have to urgently correct and we hope that it does not happen tomorrow,” he resolved.

Regarding his situation at the club, González does not seem to see his exit being close and, on the contrary, he gave as an example the match against Celta, in which his departure seemed imminent. “The important games are all from here to the end. The Celta game also seemed like an all or nothing game. I’m calm. The people who work with us know that the work is good, results are lacking, but the work is good. I will try to think about it until the last day so that in the face of the game I can find the key. We have to be better than the rival and be successful in both areas,” he hoped.

The Celta game also seemed like an all or nothing game. “I’m calm”

Manolo GonzalezEspanyol coach





And he insisted that he does his job and is calm. “From the sports management, the meetings we have… they see that the work is done. But this is everyone’s job. From the template and ours. A common job, we have to achieve results.”

After the entire season without a win away from Cornellà, for González “winning away from home gives you an important moral bonus. And it would be three points against a direct rival. At the classification level you give a blow and also in morale just before the holiday break.” In addition, he acknowledged that with Diego Martínez, Las Palmas has found “this point of being effective.” Finally, regarding whether the club should strengthen itself in the winter market, González said that for the moment he preferred “that we give more, we have to give more as a squad. We have capacity and we have competed well. We have to try to go to that,” he concluded.