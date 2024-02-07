The NBA transfer window ends on Thursday.

Utah Jazz trade to the Detroit Pistons Simone Fontecchiowhich had established itself in the opening five Lauri Markkanen side by side, they say ESPN's sources.

Recently, Fontecchio has been playing as a so-called small winger and Markkanen as a big winger. The frontcourt of the starting line-up has been completed by a centre John Collins.

The established crew had winged the Jazz into a fine flight. The Jazz played with the same starting lineup His last 20 matches and won 13 of them. The backs of the five have been Chris Dunn and Collin Sexton.

Fontecchio, 28, is in only his second season in the NBA. His scoring average this season is 8.9.

ESPN reports that the Jazz will get a winger in exchange for Fontecchio by Kevin Knox24, with a GPA of 7.2, and in addition, next summer's second-round reservation and the rights to the Italian Gabriele to Procida21, who was drafted into the NBA in the summer of 2022 in the second round and plays for Alba Berlin in Germany.

