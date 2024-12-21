The real estate company of the controversial Minister of Education of Mazón improves its profits and has assets of 2.3 million

The company of José Antonio Rovira, the Minister of Education of the autonomous Executive of Carlos Mazón, has recorded profits in the last declared year of 57,670 euros, according to the annual accounts recently deposited with the Commercial Registry, beating its result from the previous year.

The Minister of Education confirms that he has left his real estate agency after announcing Compromís that will take him to Antifraud

The Minister of Education, according to his declaration of assets on the transparency portal ‘GVA Oberta’, maintains a stake for an amount of 296,000 euros in the company Rojo Inver SL, an instrumental company (without employees) dedicated to the rental of real estate assets on behalf own. Rovira, after joining the Mazón Government, left his position as sole administrator of the company, domiciled in Sant Vicent del Raspeig (Alicante).

In 2023, the last fiscal year declared, the company exceeded the profits of the previous year (40,832 euros). Thus, his net worth reaches 2.3 million euros. The company’s sales figure grew by 13.79 percent between 2022 and 2023 while the firm’s net result increased by 41.24 percent in the same period.

The head of the regional Education portfolio was replaced on the firm’s board of directors by his wife, Consuelo Maluenda, current chief of staff of the president of the Alicante Provincial Council, the popular Toni Pérez, and historical leader of the provincial PP. Maluenda, like Rovira, is part of Carlos Mazón’s circle of trust.

José Antonio Rovira, after the dismissal of Salomé Pradas and Nuria Montes for the questioned management of DANA, has become the most controversial councilor in the Mazón Executive. After the death of a worker from the public company Tragsa, last Sunday, November 24 at a school in Massanassa, neither Rovira nor Mazón went to the town. The Minister of Education said: “We also have our family in Alicante and I think we have the right to spend a few hours with our family; and that does not mean that we are not doing a job, not only this councilor, but the majority of positions and officials of this department, of many hours.”

Also regarding the state of the schools and institutes affected by DANA, the minister accused the management staff of three educational centers located in the Horta Sud region of not wanting to reopen, despite the fact that both those responsible and the parents of Students demanded safety certificates proving the good condition of the facilities. Rovira aired his insinuations in an official note and on the social networks of the Ministry of Education.

The councilor’s accusations caused deep discomfort in the educational community and unions, which flatly questioned his management of the reopening of the centers affected by DANA.

Furthermore, as reported by elDiario.es, the Rovira department, on which the Employment responsibilities also depend, awarded a company linked to the Galician PP an emergency contract, for an amount of 1.2 million euros, for the rental service of four mobile units from the Servei Valencià d’Ocupació i Formació (Labora) for municipalities affected by DANA.

However, the most controversial scene was carried out by the councilor this past Thursday in the control session of the president in the Valencian Courts, when in response to the opposition’s requests for Mazón to resign, Rovira reacted with mockery to the attack on the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and stating that “he came out of Paiporta” during the visit of the kings.

The anger escalated and the president of the chamber, the ultra Llanos Massó, suspended the session for just over 10 minutes to calm things down.

President Mazón assured this Friday that in the control session he received “screams, insults and interruptions” from the opposition. “The one who was not allowed to speak was me, the one who was repeatedly insulted was me,” he stated. Although the popular group avoided explicitly defending the Minister of Education.

Even Vox criticized Rovira. “Mr. Rovira,” said the ultra spokesperson José María Llanos, “should not have acted yesterday as he did and the deputies of the PSOE and Compromís should not have acted yesterday and in all the plenary sessions since they have been in the opposition as they are acting. ”.

A “rude” Education Minister

For their part, opposition groups criticized José Antonio Rovira, head of Education. Jose Muñoz, socialist spokesperson, recalled “the mockery that the Minister of Education makes, first of all, regarding the aggression suffered by the President of the Government during his visit to Paiporta.” Muñoz also regretted the “assumption of mockery” by the president of the Generalitat.

Joan Baldoví, trustee of Compromís, stated that “he had never met such a rude Minister of Education.” “The attitude of President Mazón laughing is also surprising, and very surprising,” added Baldoví.