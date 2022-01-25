Manila Nazzaro coming out of the bathroom found a mask on the floor: the director immediately detached

To the Big Brother VIP stranger things happen. There has been a lot of talk these days about potential competitors positive for Covid-19 and the coincidences really scare the audience.

In particular, Manila Nazzaro while he was chatting in the bathroom with Sophie Codegoni and Lulù Selassié collected a surgical mask used.

The former Miss Italy was unable to hold back her amazement and exclaimed: “Oh my God, but there is a mask on the ground here. Girls this is an artifact, yes it is a true historical artifact. We haven’t seen one in four, maybe five months“.

Sophie Codegoni then looking at the mask she let herself go to a rather particular exclamation: “This will be sure of Delia“. The direction, however, immediately detached that moment.

How come? Impossible not to think about what happened a few days ago: Delia Duran, while she was in the kitchen for the Venezuelan evening, reported that not feel the flavors. Obviously, everyone in the house was alarmed by commenting that it could simply have been a aftermath of Covid-19.

Delia Duran had claimed, however, that she never caught the virus. Also, Jessica was sick and Soleil Sorge claimed to have burning in the eyes. Where will the truth be?

That mask is really from Delia Duran? But why bring it into the house. This has not yet been clarified. Will Alfonso Signorini talk about it in an episode or will the commentators raise the problem? It would seem that all is silent.