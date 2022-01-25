In 2005, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson appeared in the movie DOOM. In 2018, the former wrestler starred in the adaptation of rampage. Now, today it has been revealed that the actor will once again enter the world of video game adaptations, with a project that has La Roca excited.

In a recent interview with Men’s Journal, Johnson revealed that he is working on a new adaptation of a video game for the big screen. However, he cannot share additional details, as the official reveal of this project will take place at some point this year. This was what he commented on it:

“I can’t say what particular game it is, but there will be an announcement this year. We are going to bring to the screen one of the biggest and most powerful games, one that I have played for years. I am very excited to bring it to fans all over the world. Of course, we’re going to do the right thing with our gamer friends, but really we’re just going to make a great movie.”

Although Johnson mentioned in the same interview that he’s a huge fan of the Madden series, there’s a good chance we won’t see a movie inspired by EA’s football franchise. Considering that we are talking about one of the most popular series in the industry, it is very likely that the actor is referring to Fortnite.

Let’s remember that The Rock has already worked with Epic Games, and currently this actor is in charge of the role of The Foundation, important character in the general history of the battle royale. At the moment there is no more information about it, but at some point in 2022 we will know what project Johnson is talking about. Perhaps during Summer Game Fest we will have the answers we seek.

Editor’s Note:

A Fortnite movie sounds interesting. However, it is not ruled out to see something related to Call of Duty, or another popular franchise. Perhaps Among Us is the movie The Rock is talking about. We hope to have an answer as soon as possible.

