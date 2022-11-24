Maneuver, Donzelli (FdI): “We are in the interest of the Italians, with convincing ideas in Parliament ready for changes“

“We are ready to listen to everyone’s proposals, not only from the Third Pole but also from the Democratic Party and the 5 Star Movement”. John Donzelliorganizational manager of Fratelli d’Italia and one of the men closest to the Prime Minister, comments with Affaritaliani.it the openings to dialogue on the Budget Law for 2023 come from Carlo Calenda and the so-called Third Pole Action-Italia Viva.

“As both Meloni and our group leaders in the House and Senate have already stated, we will listen to any political force represented in the institutions that makes proposals, when we were in opposition we always worked constructively with a patriotic and respectful Parliament opposition. Now that we are in government, we will be respectful of Parliament and, if they are useful, we will listen to the advice of all the political forces for the good of Italy and the Italians. We are ready to deal with everyone, with anyone, even with those who criticize us and those who attack us”, explains Donzelli.

So the maneuver approved by the Council of Ministers on Monday evening is not armored and can be modified in Parliament… “We have no foreclosure. We are ready to evaluate any change that is allowed by the state coffers, which is ameliorative and which respects the electoral program with which we presented ourselves for the elections. I repeat, we have no preclusion to listen to advice and welcome changes and improvements. Parliament is not a paper pusher, we thought so when we were in opposition and we think so today that we are the majority of the government”, concludes Donzelli.

Subscribe to the newsletter

