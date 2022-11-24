Genoa – They are still hospitalized in the Great Burns Center of the Villa Scassi hospital in Genoa Sampierdarena four of the boys involved in the explosion that took place on October 31 in an apartment in Molini di Triora where they were supposed to celebrate on Halloween night.

One girl remains in intensive care, while the others three were transferred to sub-intensive care. All four are breathing on their own and the burns are steadily improving.

However, the prognosis remains confidential.