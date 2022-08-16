Xavi Hernández made it quite clear that he does not have Sergiño Dest by not calling him up in the first league game against Rayo Vallecano.
The American footballer arrived in Barcelona a couple of years ago and since then he has never been able to offer a level on a par with the player we saw at Ajax.
The Barcelona board is determined to hire a new right-back, and despite the fact that there is less and less left for the transfer window to close, Laporta and his team have various players on their list (Diogo Dalot, Thomas Meunier, Juan Foyth…)
This stubbornness of the culé team in signing a right-handed winger has caused the American to begin considering an exit from Barcelona.
Manchester United are interested in getting his services, but first they will have to sell a player. The red devils have studied the move, and it is that the sale of Aaron Wan Bissaka would be key so that the former Ajax player could join their ranks.
Erik Ten Hag knows him well from his time in Amsterdam, and if he is determined to hire him, it is because he knows the technique to get the best version of Dest.
Right now everything is speculation, but both clubs are moving more and more in the direction of what we tell you. Barca are considering starting talks with Villarreal to get closer to Foyth, and United are waiting for any move from Barca to attack.
#Manchester #United #Xavi #Sergiño #Dest #formula #sign
Leave a Reply