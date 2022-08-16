There is great anticipation for the return of the MotoGP to the track Austrian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend two weeks after the last round held in England. Among the elements of greatest interest, the modification to the layout of the Red Bull Ring stands out in particular, characterized by the addition of the chicane which breaks the speed on the straight between turns 1 and 3. Beyond that, there is also a certain curiosity about the team’s performance Mooney VR46creator of comforting results achieved by both drivers in the last few races.

While Luca Marini reached 5th place in Germany, signing the best personal result this season, Marco Bezzecchi he is even back from the podium at Assen, the first of his career in MotoGP. Moreover, the standard bearers of the team owned by Valentino Rossi can also boast a past made up of numerous smiles in Austria: Marini, in fact, has climbed the podium twice at the Red Bull Ring (3rd in 2018 and 2nd in 2020 , in Moto2), while Bezzecchi obtained a victory in Moto3 in 2018 and one in 2020, this time in Moto2.

Now, the rider from Rimini looks forward to the next round with enthusiasm, hoping to replicate the good results obtained recently: “The Spielberg track it is definitely one of my favorites: I’ve always been strong, it always came naturally to me, I’ve won twice and can’t wait to try MotoGP right here. The track is very fast, it will certainly give taste and I am also curious to try the new chicane ”. News that arouse curiosity even in his teammate, who achieved his best MotoGP result here in 2021, then equaled this year at Sachsenring: “I can’t wait to get back on track in Austria, see and try out the new layout of the track and continue to do kilometers and work on the new hull. Last year we achieved a good result here, in a really complicated condition to manage, and we hope instead for a stable weather to be able to set up at our best and have fun on one of the most beautiful and unique tracks on the calendar ”.