ManCity players and staff celebrated as they waved the trophy to fans from an open-top bus. Photos show how light blue clouds of smoke colored the streets of Manchester. “It’s great to experience this for the fourth time. We actually couldn’t do it last year because of covid, but it’s fantastic to see so many people here wanting to celebrate with us,” said Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian midfielder was named player of the season in the Premier League. He won that prize for the second time. He scored 15 goals in the league and provided eight assists. “The fellow players brought me to it. I’ve been here for seven years now and I love them. I have a three-year contract and I’m definitely staying. This is the place I want to be and win more trophies.”

Guardiola celebrated with a cigar and finally seemed to be able to relax after the intense denouement in the title race. “Everyone knows it’s an incredible achievement. This is the toughest competition and we’ve won four times since we’ve been here,” he referred to his stint at ManCity, making him the most successful non-British coach in English football. “I can see the happiness on people’s faces. See also They discover the remains of at least 5 mammoths from the Ice Age

#Manchester #turns #light #blue #bus #tour #champions #City