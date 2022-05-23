SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Brazilian Air Force (FAB) will again cut the order of KC-390 cargo planes developed by Embraer from 22 to 15 units, FAB commander Brigadier Carlos de Almeida Baptista Júnior said on Monday. , according to the O Globo agency.

Embraer had announced in February that it had closed an agreement with the FAB to reduce the order for the KC-390 from 28 to 22 units.

Embraer shares were up 1.2% at 4:48 pm, while the Ibovespa appreciated by 1.8%.

When contacted, Embraer only stated that it “has a contract with the FAB for the supply of 22 units” and did not comment on the cut for 15 aircraft mentioned by the Brigadier.

FAB representatives did not immediately comment on the matter.

(By Alberto Alerigi Jr.; André Romani edition)