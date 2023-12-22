MChester City lived up to their role as favorites at the Club World Cup in Saudi Arabia and secured the title in their first participation. In the final on Friday, the Champions League winner beat the Brazilian top team Fluminense Rio de Janeiro 4-0 (2-0) and thus continued the series of European victories: For the eleventh time in a row, the triumph went to a team from Europe, 2012 Corinthians Sao Paulo had won.

In Jeddah, world champion Julian Alvarez (1st) ensured a perfect debut for team manager Pep Guardiola's team with his goal after just a few seconds. Fluminense defender Nino (27th) also scored an own goal, Phil Foden (72nd) and Alvarez again (88th) increased.

For ManCity it was the fifth major title this year after winning the Champions League, the European Super Cup, the English Championship and the FA Cup.

Goal scorer Erling Haaland was missing. Because he was not in the squad for the semi-final win against the Urawa Red Diamonds from Japan, the Norwegian was not allowed to play in the final either.