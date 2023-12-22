In Russia, quest organizers will be required to conduct them in accordance with GOST, starting in March 2024. On December 22, State Duma deputy Ekaterina Stenyakina said in an interview with Izvestia that this was preceded by information about numerous injured participants in various quests.

She noted that even before the COVID-19 pandemic, information appeared in the media about victims in quests.

“The situations were completely different: girls who caught fire in a fake car, severed fingers, concussions, broken backs. There were a lot of such situations. We were concerned about whether there were rules for conducting quests. They saw that there are no rules – whoever is good at what organizes it that way. Quests were also carried out in abandoned factories, completely unsuitable premises, there was no gradation by age, sometimes teenagers were beaten at the quests,” Stenyakina said.

According to her, work on developing uniform rules for organizing quests stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic, as many quest rooms were closed. However, after the pandemic subsided, information about injured quest participants began to appear again.

“As soon as the pandemic subsided, entertainment venues began to open, news resumed that someone was injured. One of the high-profile events was that a teenager in St. Petersburg fell down the stairs while going through quests and broke his spine. Then we again addressed the government of the Russian Federation to regulate the system of holding entertainment events and quests,” the deputy indicated.

Stenyakina emphasized that the initiative to develop uniform rules was supported by the country's Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova. This issue was also raised at several State Duma meetings. In addition, the issue of developing GOST was discussed with representatives of the quest industry. The deputy said that business representatives themselves advocated the creation of a unified standard for conducting quests.

As Stenyakina indicated, this GOST was approved on December 21 by order of Rosstandart. It was jointly developed by representatives of the State Duma, the leadership of Rosstandart and one of the leading quest operators. The general requirements of GOST will come into force on March 1, 2024. This is the first time such a unified standard for conducting quests has been introduced in Russia. More detailed information about this is available on the websites of Rosstandart and the Russian Institute of Standardization.

Earlier, on November 15, the Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, put under control the procedural review of the incident in which a boy was injured during a quest in St. Petersburg. One of the actors at the event hit an 11-year-old boy in the head, after which the child had to be hospitalized.

On January 30, a 16-year-old teenager was hospitalized after completing a quest in Moscow. The teenager was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with a chest contusion. Later, the Investigative Committee of Russia opened a criminal case into the incident.