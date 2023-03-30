Next Saturday, April 1, Manchester City and Liverpool will meet in an exciting Premier League match. Both teams arrive with high expectations and in excellent shape, so the match promises to be a real battle on the field.
Here is all the information about the meeting:
City: Manchester
Stadium: City of Manchester
Date: Saturday April 1
Match time: 13:30 in Spain, 09:30 in Argentina and 06:30 in Mexico
Referee: Not available
Television channel: DAZN
Live stream: DAZN (website)
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel: HBO MAX
live streaming: HBO MAX
Television channel: Paramount+
Live stream: VIX
Television channel: ESPN2
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through Radio Marca, Youtube del Chirnguito and Tiempo de Juego Cope. There you will find all the necessary information. They won’t broadcast it.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Burnley
|
6-0 (win)
|
FA Cup
|
RB Leipzig
|
7-0 (win)
|
UCL
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-1(win)
|
Premier League
|
newcastle
|
2-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
bristol city
|
0-3 (win)
|
FA Cup
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
1-0 (loss)
|
UCL
|
bournemouth
|
1-0 (loss)
|
Premier League
|
Manchester Utd
|
7-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
wolves
|
2-0 (win)
|
Premier League
|
Crystal Palace
|
0-0
|
Premier League
However, both squads have significant casualties due to injuries. In the case of Manchester City, Pep Guardiola’s team will not be able to count on Phil Foden and Erling Haaland, who are recovering from muscle injuries. For its part, Liverpool will have to do without Bajcetic, Darwin Núñez, Thiago and Luis Díaz, who are in the rehabilitation phase after their injuries.
Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Grealish, Julián Álvarez and Mahrez
Alisson, Arnold, Van Dijk, Konaté, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Henderson, Salah, Firmino and Jota
Regarding the forecast of the result, it is difficult to predict the outcome of this exciting match. Both teams have great players and are in good shape in domestic competition, which makes the match very close. However, given the superiority that Manchester City has shown in recent games, it could be expected that Guardiola’s team will win by a tight 2-1.
