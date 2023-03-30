Dance | Dancer Jorma Uotinen was hospitalized and is already recovering

Because of last week’s illness, the dancer had to go to the intensive care unit.

Dancer and choreographer Jorma Uotinen72, is recovering from an attack he had in the hospital last week.

“I don’t want to tell the reason for it yet and I hope that this will be respected,” Uotinen told HS on Thursday morning.

“However, I’m alive and moving forward, as long as we get over this scare.”

Uotinen from an illness Seiska-lehti was the first to report. According to it, he was transported to Meilahti Hospital on Thursday of last week and there first to the intensive care unit.

Now he says he will stay in the hospital for the time being.

“The investigations are still in progress,” says Uotinen.

Jorma Uotinen has had a long career as a dancer and choreographer. He has also been seen since 2006 and is extremely popular Dancing with the Stars -as a judge of the competition.