Monday, May 23, 2022
Manchester City, champion: this was the madness of the celebration, videos

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 22, 2022
in Sports
Manchester City

Manchester City

They beat Aston Villa 3-2 to win the title.

After trailing 2-0 with a quarter of an hour to go, Manchester City managed to come from behind 3-2 against Aston Villa, thanks to a brace from Ilkay Gündogan, to retain their title of English champion on Sunday, at the end of the last day.

The goals of Matty Cash (37) and Philippe Coutinho (69) gave the game tension before Gundogan (76 and 81) and Rodrigo Hernández (78) scored three goals in less than five minutes that guaranteed the achievement of the title for the ‘Citizens’.

So was the celebration.

Another peak moment.

