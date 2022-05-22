The newest manga chapter of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations brings very interesting information about what Loved aims to achieve with kawaki. Or at least, it suggests that his intentions may not be as ‘noble’ as some believe.

That is part of what can be seen in the pages of this history of Masashi Kishimoto drawn by mikio ikemoto. It seems that Loved he is working on something far apart from the eyes of others.

What has happened? well just now kawaki has implanted another brand of Karma what Loved placed on his new arm, something of which they have no knowledge or Boruto neither Naruto.

The boy suggests that he put it on while he was undergoing medical treatment. It is after he has a dialogue with sumire about what happened. Part of it mentions ‘…the reappearance of ‘Karma’…is the result of my strong desire to have it’.

Source: Studio Pierrot.

To the above, he added ‘If it wasn’t for him… now the seventh would be dead. It’s the first time I thanked the existence of ‘Karma’… with all my heart…’. Finish by saying ‘… and I realized… that I need it’.

But sumire shows that the above has other implications. It’s because of what she tells him ‘Hey, Kawaki. Maybe… that you think that’s what he wanted’. The latter caused some doubts in the young man, and that is why she was more direct.

Source: Shueisha.

Kawaki and Amado’s intentions in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations

sumire continued with ‘sorry. It’s not that I have any proof or anything… maybe it’s just me who’s looking for three feet for the cat’. It is after that lets see ‘but perhaps Beloved… he is so obsessed with your ‘Karma’… only for his own good’.

finish with ‘I don’t know, I can’t shake that feeling’. Loved Y Shikamarumeanwhile, are talking to the jutsu from ino while eida Y Code they threaten them. certain part of your dialogue fits with the above.

Is when Loved says he can’t risk kawaki in Boruto: Naruto Next Generationswho was about to die just by facing Code.

All because he has the genes of Otsutsuki and is able to deal with the abilities of eida. Likewise, he suggests that perhaps it is the best kawaki Y Code end up killing each other.

So some believe that Loved he wants to keep it until he is stronger just for convenience. We will see if the above is true.

If you want to know more about Boruto: Naruto Next Generations consult landgamer. We also have more information about manga and anime in general. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.