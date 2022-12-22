Manchester City defeated Liverpool in the 1/8 finals of the English Football League Cup.

The meeting of the clubs took place on the night of Friday, December 23, and ended with a score of 3:2.

Erling Haaland (10th minute), Riyad Mahrez (47th) and Nathan Ake (58th) scored among the winners. Of the Liverpool players, goals were scored by Fabio Carvalho (20th) and Mohammed Salah (48th).

The results of the game saw Manchester secure a place in the League Cup quarter-finals.

It is known that Charlton, Leicester, Manchester United, Newcastle, Nottingham, Southampton and Wolverhampton will compete for the next stage. This is the final list, in the near future it will be determined by the draw which teams will play each other.

The English League Cup, also known as the Carabao Cup, has been played between British clubs from the top four divisions since 1960. The current holder of the trophy is Liverpool.

