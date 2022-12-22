The legislation provides funding for the US military and a range of non-military programs through September 30, 2023.

The legislation also provides Ukraine with $44.9 billion in wartime aid and bans the use of the Chinese app TikTok on federal government agencies.

Progress on the bill slowed after conservative Republican Senator Mike Lee on Wednesday night introduced an amendment aimed at slowing immigration.

The move prompted Democrats to introduce a corresponding amendment that would boost funding for the various law enforcement agencies that operate at the border.

Both amendments failed, effectively allowing lawmakers to move forward with the package as a whole.

Democratic Appropriations Committee Chairman Patrick Leahy hailed bipartisan support for the measure, after months of negotiation.

His Republican counterpart, Richard Shelby, said the 4,155-page bill “has a lot of stuff in it. A lot of good stuff.”

Lee’s amendment called on the United States to maintain a policy implemented by former Republican President Donald Trump at the beginning of the Corona pandemic, which prevented hundreds of thousands of immigrants from seeking asylum.

The amendment would have given border officials the ability to quickly expel migrants back to Mexico, without the opportunity to seek asylum during a public health emergency.

The policy was due to expire earlier in the week, but the Supreme Court delayed that as it hears litigation from Republican-led states.

Among more than 10 amendments discussed, the Senate approved one to allow the transfer of proceeds from the sale of certain forfeited property for use in helping Ukraine, and another required accommodation for pregnant workers.

The Democratic-led House of Representatives is expected to pass the spending bill, but most Republicans there oppose it because they see it boosting spending without addressing priorities such as securing the US-Mexico border.

House Republicans wanted to delay negotiations on the legislation until early next year, after they gain a majority in the chamber.