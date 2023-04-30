The Judiciary of Peru reported this Saturday that next Wednesday the hearing on the extradition of the Venezuelan citizen from Colombia will be held Sergio Tarache, who was arrested in Bogotá for the femicide of his ex-partner Katherine Gómez in Lima, last March.

“(The) Permanent Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice scheduled for May 3, at 9:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT), the extradition hearing of Sergio Tarache Parra, investigated for (the) alleged crime of parricide-feminicide in grievance of Katherine Gómez Machare”, indicated the Judiciary in its official Twitter account.

He added that Tarache “is in Colombia, Bogotá, under preventive detention for extradition purposesa measure promoted by the Peruvian Justice”.

The accused femicide was arrested in Bogotá on April 12 and the Peruvian authorities expected him to be expelled from that country, but that did not happen and the Peruvian Justice began the process of his extradition.

Both the Prosecutor’s Office and the Peruvian Government They have asked for life imprisonment for Tarache for having acted with “cruelty and treachery”, in addition to the use of fire to cause the death of his 18-year-old ex-partner.

As recorded on the security cameras in downtown Lima on March 18, Tarache argued with the Peruvian Katherine Gómez in the central Plaza Dos de Mayo, after which he doused her body with gasoline and set it on fire.

Pedestrians tried to help the victim, who they rolled on the asphalt to put out the flames and then a taxi driver intervened with a fire extinguisher, but the attack caused burns on 60% of his body that caused his death after a week hospitalized in Lima.

Peru reported, between January and April of this year, more than 25,000 cases of gender violence and 52 femicidesaccording to official data released by the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations.

In 2022, the United Nations Committee for the Elimination of Discrimination against Women denounced the situation of very high levels of violence against women in Peru.

In the Andean country, the Women’s Emergency Centers (CEM) and line 100 serve all victims of sexist violence 24 hours a day, as well as the so-called Chat 100, a personalized and confidential service online and in real time. that cares for people affected by family or sexual violence.

