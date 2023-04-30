Conchi Serrano (Madrid, 44 years old) leads one of the largest efforts in Europe to try to cure spinal cord injuries. Up to half a million people around the world suffer from this disease, which not only causes partial or total paralysis, but also an attack on the proper functioning of other organs, causing kidney and circulatory failure and chronic pain. These injuries, mostly due to accidents, but also to tumors and infections, cut the extension of the nervous system that comes out of the brain and runs inside the spine, sending all the orders to the rest of the body. People with severed spinal cords have up to five times the risk of dying prematurely.

Serrano coordinates Piezo4Spine, a project of the European Union in which research centers and companies from Spain, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Austria and Portugal participate, financed with 3.5 million euros. Its objective is to develop new biological materials capable of perfectly simulating the functioning of the spinal cord. These nanotechnology-based implants could repair the severed ends of the cord so that commands from the brain can once again flow freely to all organs.

In this interview, the molecular biologist from the Higher Council for Scientific Research and close collaborator at the Toledo Hospital for Paraplegics explains the enormous challenge of repairing the nervous system and how she intends to achieve it, in part, with the help of the discoveries of a recent Nobel laureate .

Ask. Why is it so difficult to repair the spinal cord?

Answer. Because we deal with the central nervous system, the most complex and unknown in the human body. We can transplant a liver, but not a brain. In the brain there are higher functions that we still do not know how they work or where they are located exactly. And then the brain is connected to everything, imagine reconnecting it again with our whole body, it’s impossible.

Q. And the marrow?

R. The spinal cord is not a simple cable that extends from the brain and distributes its orders throughout the body. It has entity and makes its own decisions; always supervised by the brain, of course. And it has nervous ramifications that reach all corners of the body. It is impossible to reconnect all of that; partly because we don’t fully know how it works. What happens to the central nervous system is that it is so differentiated and so sophisticated that when it is damaged there is no possibility of replacing it. In the skin we have stem cells that can completely repair a wound, we can even do skin transplants, but in the central nervous system there are hardly any stem cells. Our objective is to develop materials that help the central nervous system to regenerate after an attack, for example, after an accident, which is the cause of more than 60% of spinal cord injuries. Then there is a small percentage of non-traumatic causes, for example spinal cord injury as a result of a tumor that presses on the cord and compresses it. There are also bacterial or viral infections that enter the central nervous system and inflame either the brain or the spinal cord.

Q. And can the same treatment be given to all patients?

R. The survival of spinal cord injuries is increasing, their quality of life has improved significantly compared to 30 years ago, for example. But this is another of the problems we face: every spinal cord injury is different. This is not like diabetes, where the treatment is more uniform. The spinal cord is very extensive and it all depends on where the injury occurs, whether the cord has been completely severed or some connecting fragment remains, how many problems it causes up and down and also on the level of injury itself.

Q. In February of last year, three paraplegics in Switzerland walked again thanks to an electrical implant. Will this ever be possible in Spain?

R. The doctor Grégoire Courtine, who has led this research, had been working on this issue for more than 20 years. After numerous trials on rats, he started a clinical trial on a few patients in 2014; and the first results are coming out now. It must also be taken into account that the three patients treated so far are not ordinary people, but rather led an intense sporting life before their accidents. They were fit and highly motivated; bent on fighting for his body. In addition, they were subjected to a motor training process lasting five to six months, with four or five sessions per week, very intense, after implanting an electrode epidurally, without touching the spinal cord, but close, and with very strict protocols. electrical stimulation complexes. And with that complex motor training and electrical stimulation, they have been able to regain some movement. They are not walking like us, but it is fascinating what they have achieved: walking, cycling and even swimming again. Does this mean that one day all the injured will be able to do the same? We are getting closer. Clearly we can be optimistic, but there are still many years, I would say decades, until we can say to any spinal cord injury: don’t worry, in a short time you will recover your mobility.

Q. Your goal now is to try to regenerate the marrow. How?

R. Since 2013 we have been looking for a three-dimensional material that mimics the spinal cord as much as possible. It has to be mechanically very smooth and porous so that the cells that are going to regenerate the damaged tissue can infiltrate. And we also try to load our biomaterial with neurotrophic factors, biochemical compounds that promote the growth of neurons and their ramifications. We first tried to do it with graphene materials, but the rats couldn’t get enough of it. And it is that we in the body do not have graphene, although we do have carbon. So now we are going to use hydrogels with natural polymers such as collagen, made up of sugars or proteins, and which are present throughout the animal kingdom. We believe that this material is going to be more similar to our fabrics. We are going to load it with therapeutic compounds using iron oxide nanoparticles as transport vehicles, with which we have been working for more than 20 years. Within the same project, the team led by Lino Ferreira in Portugal will test another type of nanoparticles. And a German company, Black Drop, will be in charge of creating the hydrogels using 3D printing. And we have four other teams more involved, with specific tasks assigned.

Q. You had the idea of ​​relying on a recent discovery, right?

R. Yes. The target to which we are going to direct our therapeutic matrices is called “piezo mechanoreceptors”. They were discovered by Ardem Patapoutian, who received the Nobel Prize in Medicine for it together with David Julius just two years ago. It had been known for decades that this type of receptor existed in bacteria, frogs, toads, and even chickens, but it had not been described in mammals. Ardem was the first to do so and showed that there are proteins in the membrane of our cells that are capable of feeling mechanical forces, pressure for example. As you can imagine, this is directly related to our senses. We are able to feel contact throughout the body and stay upright thanks to this system.

Q. When will they have results?

R. This is a basic research project focused on a radically new idea. We have started in January of this year and the project lasts four. We are already counting on starting animal trials: spinal cord-injured rats. If everything works perfectly and our hypotheses turn out to be true, at the end of the fourth year we will know if these rats repair the marrow and recover their functions, let’s say 80%, at least. If that were the case, I anticipate another four-year project to consolidate the preclinical results. And then we could begin to assess the options for clinical trials with humans, which have been going on for several more years. This is a medium-long term project, just like Courtine’s in Switzerland.

Q. Do you believe that spinal cord injury can be cured one day?

R. Yes. I believe that all existing pathologies, all diseases, could be cured. I think of cancer, diabetes, spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease; everything that is pathology means a failure in the functioning of the organism. Sooner or later the human being is going to be able to find out what is wrong and then develop a cure. I am convinced that for most pathologies we would be or will be able to find a cure.

