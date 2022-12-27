The security cameras of the warehouse for which this man worked, captured the moment in which he removes the vehicle from the establishment and returns 24 hours later with the hood destroyed.

According to local media reports, the accident occurred on Christmas morning on the Santa Cruz de la Sierra – Warnes road, at the height of Clara Chuchío, there the cyclist identified as Gonzalo Frías García He lost his life after being hit by a white vehicle.

“Unfortunately, in this last case we draw attention to the irresponsibility of the driver who, apart from running over the cyclist, fled,” said the departmental director of Traffic, Roberto Pórcel.

(Also: Jail in El Salvador: ‘I walked into jail and came out in a wheelchair’).

The owner of the vehicle appeared before the authorities to provide information and clarify that one of his employees had committed this fatal accident. The owner’s attorney, Jhonny Abdón, said his client identified the vehicle from videos on social media.

“We were able to verify that the owner of the vehicle is my client, now he is under arrest, but the person in charge of the deposit and the vehicles is a worker who had access to the keys. Unfortunately they have not found his whereabouts, ”said the lawyer.

(Keep reading: Young man drags arresting cops, then gets beaten up by them.)

On the other hand, the employer of the man who ran over the cyclist said that “he has been a good worker” and added “I have tried to call him, I have gone to look for him where he lives, but he is alone in his room with his things.”

Finally, he called for this person to turn himself in: “He has to come as the culprit because his situation will worsen, because things cannot be fixed by running away, if he turns himself in it will be better for him because sooner or later they will catch him, wherever you are”.

(Also: Thief stole a woman’s cell phone and was run over to death while fleeing).

About the victim, it is known that he was a spanish cyclist who had successfully competed in departmental and national tournaments. The departmental Cycling Association of Santa Cruz, Paul Lijerón, demanded that the authorities find the whereabouts of the person responsible for the tragic accident.

More news:

Life sentence to pizzeria owner who killed employee to not pay his salary

Activists ask the Supreme Court of Panama to recognize equal marriage

Greeicy Rendón shows Kai’s face for the first time and surprises her fans