Chihuahua.- On Tuesday afternoon, a major police operation was carried out in the south of the city of Chihuahua following reports of a robbery in which a man was carrying a suspected bomb.

It was on Fuentes Mares Avenue, right in front of the Coppel store, where dozens of Municipal Police officers, as well as the K9 group, arrived after an alleged bomb was found inside the business.

According to initial reports, a man entered the cash register area and after stealing at least 40 thousand pesos, he said he was carrying a bomb.

Elements of the different police corporations have already surrounded the place and more than 100 people who were inside have even been evacuated.