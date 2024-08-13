Look Back is a one-shot written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the author of Chainsaw Man. So, we all have high expectations, especially after Hideo Kojima praised not only the art, but the story itself of fantasy, duel, dreams and paranormal realities. Because of that, I’m going to tell you about the movies you should watch before the long-awaited film so that you don’t get caught in tears while unawares.

Each of the titles deals with grief from different perspectives and allows us to see different journeys that the protagonists take to face death. The proposals are very beautiful and will tighten your heart. Without further ado, I will detail them for you, remember to see them first to know what to expect from Look Backalthough after the film they would also make you detail certain feelings. The decision is yours.

Look Back, films to watch before and after their premiere

Suzume no Tojimari

Suzume no Tojimari It is part of the work of Makoto Shinkai who presented us with the wonderful film Kimi no Na Wabetter known as Your Name. The director also offered us Journey to Agartha which is part of the same universe as Suzume.

Agartha is a kind of underworldis the land of the dead, so the living cannot be there. However, both the protagonist of Journey to Agartha like the same Suzume They have a task and they reach the very depths of that Promised Land. And both protagonists, although we forget for a moment, are not pursuing love and life, but quite the opposite. They seek to meet death head on, to recognize and accept it.the two girls begin a painful, hectic, disconcerting and devastating path of mourning.

Suzume travels all over Japan and even to Agartha to embrace death and return to life.

Despair, rage and pain merge in the different experiences that he must go through, so that he can slowly embrace the life he must return to after understand that you have traveled to a certain world only to say goodbye. And this happens both in Suzume no Tojimari as in Journey to Agartha.

Although Journey to Agartha It is noted as one of Makoto Shinkai’s first works, it also makes a strong proposal about fantasy and duel; and on the other hand, although Suzume surpasses it on an aesthetic level, both narrative and illustrative, Journey to Agartha It is the film that is the origin of the director’s narrative ecosystem, its foundation, and Suzume wouldn’t be what she is without that background.

Suzume no Tojimari It is a film full of both fantastic and realistic overtones where love crossed by pain and selfishness becomes the most real thing, something we can empathize with. It’s definitely a movie you should watch to prepare yourself now that Look Back will be in theaters soon.

In the end Look Back It will also give us a fantastic journey full of vivid tones and adventures.

The boy and the heron

Hayao Miyazaki’s supposed last film would make us say goodbye to him in a unique way, however, The director has already mentioned that the end of his extraordinary career is far from coming.

The boy and the heron, Originally titled as How Do You Live? and released in the United States as The Boy and the Heronis an adaptation of Genzaburo Yoshino’s postwar novel.

In the film we can see how it is that A boy tries to deal with the fact that his mother passed away and now his aunt has married his father, not only that, he is also waiting for his new brother. They all move to the outskirts and the little one has a hard time adapting, especially because they are from a high social class and are used to city life. However, our protagonist will understand that Returning to the place where her mother grew up could involve several interesting discoveries and one last reunion.

The film is full of mystery, a fantastic interweaving of the past with the present and even the future, each time contributing to building a brilliant future, after working through suffocating pain.

The protagonist embarks on a journey to a world where time does not exist.enters this magical space because his aunt is kidnapped by a strange entity. In this other world he meets a girl who was lost for a year from the real world – to which they both belong. However, the identity of that person is not quickly revealed.

Together they try to rescue the woman while also trying to keep that world stable, since it is now greatly resenting a kind of “change of government.” The leader of the world will have a lot to do with the pair of child protagonists.

However, the leader wants our protagonist to stay and reign, something that will not happen because the world is contaminated with evils and because of this, the protagonist himself is not “pure”, and because of this condition, whether he stays or leaves, the world will collapse, although after understanding everything that is happening they have to accept that the fantasy world will fall apart in one way or another.

In this way, both children return to their respective times, accepting the inevitable death that awaits them when they leave.

The child will accept his mother’s death and the radical changes in his life, after understanding that his mother exists on another plane and that she treasures the time they spent together, even though he knows that the time will come when they must separate: living will be worth it.

Look Back It may allow you to understand grief and life differently, in contrast to The boy and the heron.

The hill of poppies

A Ghibli studio film offers us an interesting and unique narrative. It is said that it was the cause of a strong conflict between Hayao Miyazaki and his son, the director of Poppy Hill.

The protagonist of the film looks out to sea and knows that her father will not return from the waves. He tries to maintain the ritual of raising the flag and thereby gives hope to his mind and heart for the return of the sailors, thereby wearing down the pain and emptiness of absence day by day.

Everything changes when she meets a young man whose father was one of her father’s most special friends. A big secret could destroy the bond that emerges between the boys. However, the daily life they build together and the feelings and strength that identify them both could overcome, against all odds, the feelings they share.

A mess of feelings, past circumstances and moral conflicts shake the possible love story between the boys in the film, however, there are always clear and concise answers when love exists.

The beauty of The hill of poppies It is remarkable because it reconstructs the pain of grief and prepares two characters to heal, build and move on with a life with the possibility of managing happiness in the midst of the numbing pain they didn’t even know they were in.

Look Back It also has two protagonists who are best friends. How many fights will they have? How difficult will it be to remember them?

Letter to Momo

Momo is a girl who has just lost her father, she will move with her mother to a small island where she will have to live with her great-uncles.The community is small and cannot compare to Tokyo, a city girl will suffer the loss of everything she knew, although she will begin a unique journey.

Peripheral places have particular stories and are more closely tied to youkai than other more central spaces. This film will remind you of the charm of spirits and will let us see an unparalleled journey into mythical spaces that will help the protagonist heal in order to face a new world.

Look Back It will be available in theaters in September 2024, on dates for Mexico.

So, what did you think? Will you dare to start this marathon to be strengthened to see Look Back?

