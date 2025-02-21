A woman’s first complaint against Cardero reached the dome of Podemos in 2016

The dome of Podemos knew in 2016 that a woman, a militant of the party, had lived a “serious episode” with Juan Carlos Monedero, an incident in which another woman would also have been affected and that happened after an act of the party in Catalonia. At that time, just two years after its foundation, Podemos did not have a protocol against harassment. The affected one told several people from Podem and the facts arrived at the state area of ​​equality, which raised the issue “up” to inform the dome and ask for responsibilities, according to Eldiario.es three different sources of knowledge of how That situation was managed.

The same sources assure that the direction of Podemos then reported that if the women decided management of these cases. “They were serious accusations and, although the victim did not want to do anything concrete so as not to expose himself, his idea was that it was the party to act, but nothing was done,” says one of those sources, which had direct knowledge of what happened. One of the sources consulted by Eldiario.es is the person who at the time of the complaint was responsible for training, argumentary and contents of the area of ​​equality of Podemos. He was the one in charge of processing communications on the case between party leaders in Catalonia and Madrid.

The three sources dated the complaint of this “serious episode” – they agree to qualify it all – at the end of 2015, after a public act of the party in Catalonia to which Monedero went, and claim that it happened in a particular home. Then, the founder of Podemos had no organic positions in the party, after his departure in April 2015. The woman reported, at least two people from the party in Catalonia. One of them considered it a serious event and gave transfer to the state area of ​​equality of Podemos, whose responsible was clearly Serra. According to the then responsible for training of his area, it was Serra who was in charge of moving what happened to the direction of Podemos. The story of the three sources agrees that the events took Madrid with the intention that the party moved signs without the affected person had to expose themselves, something that the woman made clear from the beginning she did not want to do.

Two of the sources stress that the complainant did not want to “expose himself” because he wanted possibilities in the organization. “The idea was that, without having to assume that exhibition, the game was in charge of doing something, but that did not happen,” the same sources say. The episode moved with discretion to the direction of Podemos, without communicating the name of the victim to protect it to the fullest.

A person who participated in the process affirms that the response from above was that the women who reported the facts would have the support of the party if they decided to denounce before the police or the courts, something that they had already expressed that they did not want to do. “No action was investigated or taken against him and the order was for the matter to be without making noise so that he did not leave there and not harm,” he says. A second direct source adds that the party was tried to take a purse and that, beyond this specific case, the problem of machismo was structural, as was the general in the rest of the parties or social movements, and that it required of specific actions and documents. Surely he affirms that no concrete action was taken against Juan Carlos Monedero or at that time any more general measure was promoted. It was not until 2018 that we can approved its protocol against harassment.

The third source, which had direct contact with the victim, reports that he knew that the matter “traveled” to Madrid but never had more news.

Asked by eldiario.es this Thursday, Pablo Iglesias, general secretary of Podemos when this episode happened, says he had not had news of that complaint or any other about the purse behaviors with women. “I never had knowledge, I was general secretary of Podemos from any complaint of any woman in the party against Juan Carlos Monedero for any issue derived from her sexual behavior,” he says. From Podemos, an official source states that the party has no record of this case and refers to Clara Serra, then responsible for equality. Contacted by this media, Serra, who abandoned the training years ago, has not wanted to rule on it.

The beginnings

The direction that worked in Podemos in 2016 left the first citizen assembly of the party, Vistalegre I. A State Citizen Council, the highest body between congresses, formed by 62 people among whom was the then nucleus of maximum confidence of Pablo Iglesias: in addition: in addition of Monedero, Íñigo Errejón, Carolina Bescansa, Tania González, Rafa Mayoral, Honorato Auxiliadora and Sergio Pascual. All of them, as well as Luis Alegre, Gemma Ubasart and Ángela Ballester later constituted the first coordination council, the Executive of that incipient party.

In that executive there was not yet a secretariat on equality and feminisms, but an area of ​​responsibility in the orbit of one of the main departments, assigned to a person from the Citizen Council. At that time it was Clara Serra who assumed as State Manager of Equality, Feminisms and Sexuality, a position that he maintained until Vistalegre II.

In this way, although Serra was in charge of all matters related to those areas, his position in the party did not allow him three months.

Juan Carlos Monedero has been news these days after several complaints of women who denounced inappropriate touching and behaviors of who was one of the founders of Podemos. His party alleges that he was separated from the acts, without giving him any explanation, as a result of knowing in September 2023 two complaints of two women who went to the organization. After the revelations of eldiario.es, it has also been known that the Complutense University, where he is a professor, has initiated an investigation after another denunciation of a student.

Contacted by this wording last Wednesday, Monedero said he did not know that there is any complaint about him within the party and said that no one in Podemos told him that he was going to depart from the activities or the reason. The Eurodiputada Isa Serra and member of the direction of Podemos has insisted this Thursday that the party acted as soon as he learned of women’s complaints against Monedero.

The man who never left

Without purse, it is difficult to explain the birth and much of the history of the game. Pablo Iglesias had him from the beginning and it was of the five names that presented the manifesto to move file at the neighborhood theater, eleven years ago, the embryo of the candidacy for the European elections of 2014.

He was chosen as part of the list of churches in the first assembly of the party and then assumed the position of Secretary of the Constituent Process and program in the executive who was born from that first congress. But he did not last long because at the end of April 2015 he resigned from all his positions.

“Maybe Juan Carlos is not a party man, Juan Carlos is an intellectual who needs to fly and perhaps being part of political formations management bodies is not always compatible with that someone like Juan Carlos can display the wings. We agree that it can be a much more useful figure for both Podemos and for political change and for the necessary critical reflections that should accompany us working without pressure and without the slab of organic responsibilities, ”Churches explained when announcing the decision.

Although he disconnected from any organic function, Monedero never left, he continued to militate and from outside those responsibilities he was involved in the construction of the state structure of the party touring and visiting the circles of the different points of Spain that had been born to the Heat of the irruption of Podemos in those years.

Iglesias, after Vistalegre II, recovered it as a guest to some citizen councils and that figure, the permanent guest to the meetings of the expanded leadership, was consecrated after the fourth assembly, in 2021, when Ione Belarra assumed the command of the party.

Pode

It was also then that the direction of the party decided to appoint him director of the 25M Institute (after the Republic and Democracy Institute) A few months later, on September 14, two days after an email with a complaint for their behaviors with several women. Although according to the sources consulted the address already had record of that complaint, Belarra, in a message on their networks, fired it among praise. “Thank you very much for your tireless work in Podemos but, above all, for having always devised for your magnificent militancy. The easy thing, with all the attacks you have received, was to have abandoned. We keep fighting together, ”he wrote.