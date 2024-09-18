Ciudad Juarez.- A man was shot at least twice in the head in an armed attack on Tuesday afternoon outside a home located on Martha Lara de Sarabia and Irma Ferris Reyes Estrada streets in the Olivia Espinoza de Bermúdez neighborhood.

The victim was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Marabú and got out to try to run to his house, but was hit by bullets very close to the gate.

His relatives left the house to try to help him, but he died almost instantly.

The fourth murder of the day was committed by the occupants of a blue vehicle, who fired shots from the moving vehicle, according to witnesses.

Elements of the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) went to the scene and took note of the incident, and also interviewed witnesses to proceed with the tracking of the aggressors through the Sentinel Platform.

The crime scene was taken over by elements of the State Investigation Agency (AEI), while experts collect evidence and personnel from the Forensic Medical Service transfer the body to their facilities for the performance of the legal autopsy.

This is the 43rd intentional homicide of September and the fourth this Tuesday, according to journalistic coverage of this crime.