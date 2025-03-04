Von der Leyen will present to EU leaders a “plan to rearm Europe” in the face of disconnection with Trump

The European Union is in shock Before the walks that arrive from Washington and, especially, because of the blow that meant Donald Trump’s televised break with Volodimir Zelenski. European governments, except for specific exceptions such as that of the Hungarian ultra -right of Viktor Orbán and the Populist Slovak Robert Fico, have closed ranks with the Ukrainian and have been forced to step on the accelerator to maintain support for kyiv, who without the help of the US has the path very complicated. The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also has to take steps earlier than expected and will raise her “plan to rearm” Europe on Tuesday.

The German will outline the general lines of that plan in a letter that will send on Tuesday to the 27 leaders before the meeting they will hold in Brussels on Thursday. António Costa convened that extraordinary summit before the bilateral negotiations between Trump and Vladimir Putin after carrying out a round of consultations with the European capitals. Before everything jumped through the air on Friday, one of the plans they had on the table was the designation of a special envoy of the EU those conversations that Trump excluded both the EU and kyiv.

Trump has made it clear that the security of the old continent, which has depended on the US for decades, has ceased to be his thing. And European leaders are aware that they have to take solo steps now, although in this case of partners such as the United Kingdom. His prime minister, Keir Starmer, asked to move on to the “action” and leave the rhetoric before a maximum level meeting attended by several European leaders, including Pedro Sánchez, the representatives of the European institutions and the general secretary of the NATO, Mark Rutte. He Premier and The French president, Emmanuel Macron, are leading a peace proposal with Zelenski that Trump can assume, whom they try to contain.

Beyond Ukraine, to which the EU wants to place the position of “strength” before a hypothetical high fire and for which they would have to design security guarantees in the form of troops deployment, the community club has to look at the inside now towards its own safety. And that is where European capitals have been daving for many months. “We have to accelerate a lot,” said Von der Leyen at his departure from this Sunday’s meeting in London.

The Europe’s rearmament goes through the increase in military spending. One of the proposals of the European Commission is to make fiscal rules more flexible so that Member States can shoot it without computing them as deficit and debt. For this, they may request that the escape clause be activated in condition. The Government of Spain, which is one of the countries that is at the tail in defense spending, considers that it is not necessary in its case. However, the coalition is internally debating the matter, which causes clashes. And it is that the country is far from 2% of the defense expenditure that it committed to the NATO framework at a time when the objective will be uploaded at the June Hague Summit.

Von der Leyen will also put on the table a defense instrument so that the “effort” is made at the “European” level. The intention is that there is greater coordination in the rearme, but it has not clarified how it intends to finance it, which is the great conflict within the EU. Spain and the countries of the South, to which Poland or the Baltic are added in this case (these normally aligned with the frugals) are supporters of the joint debt issuance to cover those expenses. However, Germany or Netherlands do not want to know anything about the so -called Eurobons.

With those wimbres, von der will detail his plan this Tuesday and EU leaders will face the nth discussion on the matter on Thursday, while the situation for Ukraine is aggravated and the distance with Trump enlarges.