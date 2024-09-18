Atlanta United and Inter Miami will face each other this Wednesday, September 18, in a duel corresponding to the 2024 season of Major League Soccer (MLS). The Garzas are in first place in the Eastern Conference, while The Five Stripes are in tenth place looking to sneak into the playoffs.
Here’s how Inter Miami would start for this match:
Goalkeeper: Drake CallenderThe American goalkeeper is a trusted confidant of Gerardo Martino and is the starter for this squad despite the signing of a veteran like Oscar Ustari.
Right back: Marcelo Weigandt: The Argentine full-back has taken over this position after Gerardo Martino tried to get him with several players. The former Boca Juniors player has 19 matches and one assist.
Center back: Tomas Aviles: Despite his youth, Avilés has become the leader of the defence this season. The young Argentinian has played a total of 23 matches this season.
Center back: Hector David Martinez: : With Nicolás Freire out, the 26-year-old defender arrived on loan from River Plate. The Argentine/Paraguayan has played three games in the MLS.
Left back: Jordi AlbaThe 35-year-old Spanish full-back is having a fine season, with four goals and seven assists in 23 MLS games.
Central midfielder: Sergio Busquets: The Spanish midfielder is one of the pillars of this club. Martino has used him this season in the midfield and central defence. He delivers everywhere.
Right midfielder: Federico Redondo: The Argentine/Spanish midfielder was unable to start the season, but has been key in the second half. He has two goals and two assists in 12 matches.
Left midfielder: Julian Gressel: The versatile German player plays the entire left wing. With the return of Messi and the consolidation of Weigandt, he has been occupied in the middle of the field.
Right winger: Lionel Messi: Messi returned to action last weekend after suffering an injury in the 2024 Copa America final. The Argentine forward scored two goals and provided an assist in his return against Philadelphia.
Left winger: Diego Gomez: Of all the gems Inter Miami has, this one seems to be the most advanced. The Paraguayan has three goals and four assists in 15 MLS games.
Center forward: Luis Suarez: The 37-year-old striker is having a dream season. Suarez has a total of 17 goals and six assists in 21 MLS games this season.
#Inter #Miami #Atlanta #Uniteds #lineup #MLS #season
Leave a Reply