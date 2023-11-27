A heinous crime has the cMadrid community of Carabanchel (Spain), who ask for justice for the murder of a 25-year-old Peruvian woman and her little 3-year-old daughter, at the hands of who would be her ex-partner and father, respectively.

According to local media information, the homicide occurred this sunday at nightin the residential sector of Jacobeo Street.

The authorities went to the area around midnight after receiving a call from neighbors, who found a woman identified as Tatiana Beatriz AT, who was unconscious and with apparent stab wounds.

Judith Osorio, a resident of the same place, explained to the media The country from Spain, that after 11 at night a motorcycle from the parking lot fell to the ground and the alarms were activated, so the owner of the motorcycle went down to check what had happened to his vehicle and ended up finding the young woman bloodied.

When the motorcycle fell and set off the alarm, he got off and found her injured in front of the elevator.

The authorities were immediately notified, who arrived at the scene and verified that the woman had received serious injuries. wounds to the chest and other parts of the body.

However, it was not possible to save his life because he entered a cardiorespiratory arrest.

Upon verifying that the victim of this brutal attack in the parking lot was a resident of the building and had a young daughter, They went up to the floor where they livedwhere they ended up finding to the three-year-old little girl and her father. They were both on the floor and unconscious.so they were given emergency medical attention.

Unfortunately, it was not possible to save the minor’s life either, as she had a cut on her neck. Her father, identified as Jhoel Anthony SA, a Peruvian national, still had vital signs and was taken to the 12 de Octubre hospital for a wound to his neck, which would point to an alleged suicide.

Jhoel Anthony, one of the people found injured in the apartment, was placed in arrest as he was allegedly responsible for the murder of his ex-partner and daughter.

Sources consulted by The country They pointed out that the suspicions are based on some history of complaints of abuse, since “the man had threatened to kill the victim on other occasions,” who even “had protection measures.”

Furthermore, said newspaper would have accessed a document of previous proceedings from the Madrid Provincial Prosecutor’s Office, in which it was reported that in 2020 Jhoel Anthony argued with Tatiana Beatriz with “the intention of undermining her physical integrity”, hitting her on her back and arms.

A week after this event, the young woman reportedly went to the hospital for a “cervical contracture, hematoma on the inside of the right arm that had already developed.”

The case and the data that have come to light have caused outrage among the residents of the neighborhood.who have called for demonstrations against gender violence and asking for justice for the brutal murders.

Also read: