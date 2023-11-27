The Israeli Army announced this Monday that 11 Israeli hostages were freed by the Islamist group Hamas and were transferred to Israeli territory, within the framework of the fourth day of the agreement to exchange hostages for prisoners in parallel to a temporary ceasefire.“The special forces of the Army and the Israeli Security Agency are currently accompanying 11 hostages released in Israeli territory,” the Army said in a statement.

Those released from Israeli prisons include 30 minors and 3 women, while the Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens, and 6 Argentinian citizens, were handed over to the ICRC. —د. ماجد محمد الأنصاري Dr. Majed Al Ansari (@majedalansari) November 27, 2023

After they undergo an initial medical evaluation of their health, the Army will accompany them to “reunite with their families.”

According to a group of relatives of hostages, the 11 freed are residents of Kibbutz Nir Oz, a community adjacent to the Gaza Strip. The same group stated that among those released there are nine children and two women.

(Also read: Netanyahu enters Gaza for the first time since the war with Hamas broke out)

According to the Qatari Foreign Ministry, there are six Israelis with Argentine nationality in the group. which were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to be returned to Israel.

The fourth round of captive releases also included three French nationals and two Germans.



“The Israelis released from Gaza include 3 French citizens, 2 German citizens and 6 Argentine citizens, who were handed over to the ICRC,” Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al Ansari said on X (formerly Twitter).

Hila Rotem Shoshani, an Israeli hostage held by Hamas in Gaza for 50 days, reunites with her uncle. (EFE/Government of Israel).

According to the list of a group of hostages’ relatives, The released Argentines would be Karina Engel-Bart, 52, along with her two daughters Mika and Yuval Engel, 18 and 11 years old; and the sisters Emma and Yuli Aloni Cunio, 3 years old each.

According to Egyptian state television Al Qahera News, those released arrived in Egypt through the Rafah crossing, which connects the Gaza Strip with the Sinai, and were later transferred to the Kerem Shalom crossing, on the border between Israel and Egyptian territory. .

(Also: What has Israel found so far in its operation at Gaza’s Al Shifa hospital?)

Based on the agreement with Hamas, Israel is now scheduled to proceed with the release of a group of 33 Palestinian prisoners (three women and 30 minors).

With these releases, the first phase of the agreement will conclude, which lasted four days and provided for the release of 50 Israeli hostages and 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The Islamist group also released at least 19 additional people not included in the agreement, including 17 Thais, one Filipino and a hostage with dual Russian-Israeli nationality.

Palestinians are heading from the north to the south of the Gaza Strip amid the truce between Israel and Hamas.

This Monday, shortly before the pact that came into force on Friday morning expired, Hamas, Qatar and the United States announced that this would be extended for two more days, during which the Islamist group will release at least 10 hostages per day.

(Keep reading: The keys to the agreement between Israel and Hamas for the release of hostages and a pause in Gaza)

Israel declared war on Hamas on October 7 following an attack by the Islamist group, which included the launching of more than 4,000 rockets and the infiltration of some 3,000 militants, who killed some 1,200 people and kidnapped more than 240 in nearby Israeli communities. to the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s air, naval and ground forces have since counterattacked in the Palestinian enclave, where more than 15,000 people have died, according to Palestinian authorities. most of them children and women, and it is estimated that more than 7,000 people are missing under the rubble.

INTERNATIONAL EDITORIAL

*With EFE