Commotion in a carriage caused passengers to force the doors and get out on the track when a train passed in the opposite direction

A fight inside a train car CPTM (Companhia Paulista de Trens Metropolitanos) on Friday night (Dec 15, 2023) resulted in the death of a 64-year-old man who was run over by another train in the metropolitan area of ​​São Paulo.

The riot began with a fight between 2 men over the use of preferential seats in the last carriage of a train on Line 12 – Safira. As the argument escalated, passengers began running towards the 1st carriage and activated the emergency buttons on the moving train.

Some passengers forced open the carriage doors and disembarked on the track between the Comendador Ermelino and São Miguel Paulista stations as another train in the opposite direction passed. One of the passengers was struck by the vehicle and died at the scene.

According to CPTM, firefighters and the Military Police were called to rescue and deal with the incident. The 2 men who started the riot were identified and taken to the 63rd DP, where a police report was registered. Removing people from the road took around 1 hour, during which time the line ran at reduced speed.

Here is the full CPTM note:

“CPTM regrets the death of a passenger that occurred this Friday (Dec 15), around 8 pm, after two men started a fight due to disagreement over the use of the preferential seat, in the last car of a train on Line 12-Safira which headed towards Calmon Viana.

The passengers began to run towards the first car (the passage between the cars is open), activated the train's emergency items (punch button and lever) and began to disembark on the track, between the Comendador Ermelino and São Miguel Paulista stations. , at the exact moment the train coming in the opposite direction passed by.

One of the passengers was hit by this train traveling towards Brás and, unfortunately, died at the scene. The Fire Department and Military Police were called to rescue and support the incident. The two men were identified and taken to the 63rd DP, where a police report was registered.

For the security team to completely remove people from the tracks, the trains ran with speed restrictions until 9 pm, when operation was reestablished.

CPTM reiterates that it does not tolerate any type of violence against life on trains and stations, whether by its employees or passengers who use the system, and will collaborate with the police investigation, including the recovery of images of the train.”