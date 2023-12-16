













This will begin in January of next year and also serves to present the musical themes that will be in its following episodes. The one that corresponds to the opening or opening has the title of Love Call.

The song of Love Call is a contribution from Shiyui, and as for the one that belongs to the ending or closing, it is Kono Ai ni Kanau mon wa naiwhich OKAMOTO sings.

In addition to this information, the conceptual art corresponding to Anno U is available, one of the characters who will debut in the second half of Undead Unluck.

What is not known is which voice actress will play this character. It is to be imagined that it will not take long for it to be revealed.

Fountain: David Production.

There will be no changes regarding the production team of the anime Undead Unluck in its second half. So again it's Yuuki Yase in direction, while David Production is in charge of animation.

Hideyuki Morioka is still in charge of both character design and animation, although in the case of this series there are three animation directors, who are Shunichi Ishimoto, Yumenosuke Tokuda and Mika Yamamoto.

As for the music, composer Kenichirou Suehiro is still on board. the anime of Undead Unluck It is based on the manga of the same name by Yoshifumi Tozuka, which began publishing in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2020.

Fountain: David Production.

So far it has published 20 volumes, the most recent of which came out in October 2023. Precisely in the month mentioned before, but on the 6th, the broadcast of its anime began.

