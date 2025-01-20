A man of about 38 years old has been arrested after the National Police went to the house in Puente de Vallecas where he had barricaded himself. The man was taken to hospital due to injuries he caused himself with a knife.

Around seven in the afternoon this Sunday, the National Police received a call alerting of a fight between two men in a home in the aforementioned Madrid district. According to the sources consulted by this newspaper, the detainee, of Moroccan origin, had a strong argument with his brother. Apparently, the reason for this fight was that the latter did not want to party with him.

Therefore, the man barricaded himself in the house and, wielding two knives, threatened to jump out of the window. Upon arrival at the scene, the National Police agents tried to neutralize the subject with different means, after using pepper spray without achieving any results, they managed to immobilize the man with the taser, although this was not enough to prevent him from This individual repeatedly harmed himself with a knife.

Finally, the National Police managed to arrest him and transfer him to the hospital in serious condition.