Fighting, not for the championship

Just under two weeks ago, the motorsport weekend concluded with the first race of the IndyCar championship, which ended with Josef Newgarden's dominance in St. Petersburg. Now, the top American open-wheel series is preparing for another event, curiously irrelevant for the drivers' classification: the $1 Million Challenge.

The prize

This is a race weekend that represents a sort of friendly match, given that it will not have any repercussions on the championship. However, there is a reason to push the accelerator and win this test dedicated mainly to entertainment: as can be guessed from the name of the event, which will be held on the city track of Thermal Clubin California, the driver who climbs to the top step of the podium will win well $1,756,000.

The format

Particular, therefore, will not only be the prize that awaits the winner (second in wealth only to the Indianapolis 500), but also the format of the weekend. Contrary to what one might imagine, there will not be just one race, but three in total. After the qualifications, they will in fact settle down two semi-finalswith i top six finishers in each who will then face each other in the final. While the two heats will last 10 laps each, the final will include 20 laps, and all of these can be followed in Italy. While the open test sessions and qualifying will be visible by subscription only on the official IndyCar website (with commentary in English), the races will be broadcast by 5.30pm Italian on Sky Sport F1.

$1 Million Challenge 2024, TV times

Friday 22 March

5.00 pm – Open Test Session 1 (live on indycarlive.com)

10pm – Open Test Session 2 (live on indycarlive.com)

Saturday 23 March

5.00 pm – Open Test Session 3 (live on indycarlive.com)

10pm – Open Test Session 4 (live on indycarlive.com)

Sunday 24 March

01:05 am – Qualifying (live on indycarlive.com)

5.30pm – Races (live on Sky Sport F1)