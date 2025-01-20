

01/20/2025



Updated at 10:50 a.m.





Sergio Canales He continues to leave his mark on Mexican soccer. The ex of Betis was the author of the goal Rayados de Monterrey last morning in the draw against Toluca (1-1) in the Clausura tournament of the 2024-25 season. The midfielder amazed with a great individual play inside the rival area with which he further consolidates himself as the leader of his team.

Picking up a pass from former Sevilla player Jesús ‘Tecatito’ Corona, the former Betis captain received the ball inside the area and He dribbled with enormous skill past a defender to chip the ball over the rival goalkeeper making the 1-1 with which the match would later end.

Liga MX fans consider Canales to be the biggest star in the competition. The footballer of 33 years He is fully integrated into the city and the club after leaving Betis in the summer of 2023 in exchange for around ten million euros in fixed amounts.

Canales has good memories of Betis. The man from Santander was one of the great references of the team that was proclaimed champion of the Copa del Rey in La Cartuja and led the club’s locker room in most of its games. five campaigns as green and white.









This campaign Channels So far he has managed to score ten goals in 24 official matches.. His scoring figure is, curiously, better than that of the green and white top scorersince Lo Celso has eight goals. The Argentine’s scoring average, however, is better, since he has played sixteen of the 30 games that Betis has played this season.