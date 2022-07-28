A man from Castellón, Spain, was accused of having induced a 17-year-old minor to suicide after finding harassing messages towards the young man that came from his cell phone. Despite the fact that the adult swore that he had never had a conversation with the teenager, a popular jury found him guilty.

Apparently, during the year 2016, the minor would have entered a page with sexual content for adults through which the 62-year-old defendant was able to acquire his cell phone number. At that time, he began to write to him through WhatsApp more than 100 messages harassing him.

Also, he threatened him saying that if he didn’t have sex with him he was going to tell his parents that he had seen it on the website and make your situation public. He even told him that he would bring him to justice.

At that time, the minor confessed to him that he was 17 years old and repeatedly apologized. Later he told her that the situation was causing him a lot of anguish and, if he continued, he was going to kill himself.

However, the man did not stop and continued to send messages that said “you are going to cry tears of blood in front of your parents.” Because of this, the boy took his own life.

When the stalker was arrested by the justice, he assured that “he had never met the minor” and that someone else had his phone at the time the messages were sent.

Despite the fact that until the moment of the final verdict the accused denied having spoken with the young man, a popular jury found him guilty of “inducing the suicide of a minor under 17 years of age in 2016”, according to the local media ‘El Mundo’.

The man was immediately sent to prison and the prosecutor has requested that the sentence be 14 years, since the members of the jury assured at the hearing, according to ‘El Mundo’, that the accused knew the type of anguish he was causing the minor and still did not stop.

So far no date has been announced to determine how long the man will be in prison.

