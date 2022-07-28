The Ministry of Equality and the owners of nightclubs and cocktail bars sealed an alliance this Thursday to join forces in the fight against all types of violence against women and, in particular, in combating attacks against sexual freedom.

The minister, Irene Montero, and Ramón Mas, president of España de Noche, the federation that brings together 1,500 owners of nightlife venues, signed an agreement in which they commit to designing and executing as soon as possible a plan for prevention, detection precocious and immediate response against harassers or sexual aggressors in their businesses and areas of influence.

The official collaboration, as described in the commitments contained in the six pages of the agreement, will begin this summer with the dissemination in entertainment venues, through posters, screens and social networks, of the prevention and awareness messages of the campaign ‘La We stop sexist violence together’.

But the highlight is the creation of a joint working group to design and execute the plan and protocols to exclude sexual and sexist violence from leisure facilities. To find out exactly what problem they are facing and where the weak points are that harassers take advantage of, a field study is going to be carried out by talking to employees, staff and owners of nightclubs and bars.

With this first-hand information and the background of the Government Delegation against Gender Violence, an action and training guide will be drawn up that will compile all the measures to be put in place to put an end to this scourge, from prevention to response and help of victims.

Among the measures to be taken, in any case, is the need for entertainment venues to be evaluated to put an end to dark, hidden areas or areas that facilitate the vulnerability or loneliness of users and the commitment of the owners of these businesses to warn and warn anyone who harasses, assaults or shows signs of harassing or disrespectful behavior on their premises.

The employer will disseminate and distribute this guide of measures and precautions among all its associates and the sector, will design specific action protocols for each business and will train its staff. Employees, at a minimum, must know how to detect and distinguish the different types of sexual harassment and assault and will know the internal referral circuit designed to act in the face of these attacks and the specific role played by each colleague (waiter, security, etc.). They will be able to pay special attention to drug injections to nullify the will of the victim that have been denounced in premises in Barcelona or Pamplona.

Safe place badge



The aim is for every nightclub, nightclub or bar to be a ‘purple spot’, an establishment that offenders should avoid and a ‘safe place’ for women who are out having fun. In fact, it is planned that all premises that demonstrate the application of information, prevention and action protocols against sexual violence can show off the official purple dot badge on the door.

These establishments will display the posters and information materials and will place in an accessible and safe place, such as the female toilets, the QR code that allows downloading the guide that explains how to act against sexual violence, where and who to ask for help and the rights and protection afforded to victims.

«We women want to party to enjoy; not to be afraid that they put something in our cup, ”Montero claimed in the signature. “We are aware that leisure spaces are where the greatest interaction between women and men takes place, so it is very important to redefine the red lines of this relationship. We want to make it clear that only yes is yes”, Mas promised on behalf of the sector.