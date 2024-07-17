Juarez City.- The improvement and remodeling work on the space where the Bookplane is located is 95% complete, including the installation of furniture and murals in the building, the Public Works Department announced.

These improvements are made after this aircraft, a Boeing 737 series 300, has changed its exterior by painting it with a mural created by a student from Juarez, but which is created by the muralist Arturo Damasco.

The director of the municipal department said that work was being done on placing tables, some children’s games such as swings, a slide, a seesaw, as well as decorative gravel on the underside of the Boeing structure, in addition to work being done on the details of the murals on the plane and the esplanade.

The official said that in the following weeks the work will be completed in order to hand over to the Education Department, the agency in charge of the space for student learning for thousands of girls and boys from the different schools in the city.

The Bookplane is a learning space, but above all a place where children can interact virtually, in addition to learning in a playful way.

The place is located on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue and Moctezuma Street; it receives students from different schools from Monday to Friday, while on Saturdays and Sundays it receives families from Juarez.