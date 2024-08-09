Airplane Mode: Plot, Cast and Streaming of the Film on Rai 1

Tonight, Friday 9 August 2024, at 9:30 pm on Rai 1, Modalità aereo will be broadcast, an Italian film from 2019 directed by Fausto Brizzi and starring Lillo, Paolo Ruffini, Violante Placido and Dino Abbrescia. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Diego Gardini is a rich and arrogant businessman, as well as the owner of a winery that produces what he himself defines as the best vintage in the world. On Christmas Day, while he is at the airport for a business trip to Australia, in the bathrooms he is approached by two cleaning men, Sabino and Ivano, who, recognizing him, ask him for a selfie. Proving rude, Diego threatens to have them fired for their impudence, but when he forgets his smartphone on the sink, the two cleaners take possession of it and begin to make expensive online purchases and to use Gardini’s social profiles to write offensive messages with the aim of tarnishing the businessman’s image. Going through his phone, they discover that he also has bank accounts in the Cayman Islands; they also get to know Sabrina Salerno with whom they spend Christmas evening. The event, however, is filmed and posted on the Internet and is seen by Maria, Ivano’s wife, who furiously scolds and throws her husband out of the house for having lied to her about the fact that he was at work.

Airplane Mode: The Cast of the Movie

We have seen the plot of Airplane Mode, but what is the full cast of the film on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Lilo: Ivano De Sanctis

Paolo Ruffini: Diego Gardini

Violante Placido: Linda

Dino Abbrescia: Sabino Lorusso

Catherine Guzzanti: Mary

Luca Vecchi: Lorenzo Moretti

Christian Monaldi: Luca Gardini

Veronika Logan: Veronica Bartolini

Sabrina Salerno: herself

Maurizio Lops: Maria’s Uncle

Massimiliano Vado: CEO of FCD

Giustina Buonomo: Mother Sabino

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Airplane Mode live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will air tonight – Friday 9 August 2024 – at 9:30 pm on Rai 1. Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to watch and rewatch various Rai programs from your PC, tablet and smartphone.