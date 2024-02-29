Reda Saleem (Dubai)

On Friday, Maliha will play its final match against Al Rayyan of Qatar, in the third round of Group Two, of the Gulf Cup Winners’ Club Championship in its 40th edition.

Maliha lost to Al-Shabab of Bahrain 36-38, after a strong performance by the team that squandered the victory, after leading 21-17 in the first half, and controlling the course of the match, the result of which was snatched by Al-Shabab in the last two minutes.

Maliha’s level was better against Al-Shabab than in the first confrontation with Kuwait, where the players performed at an outstanding level throughout the two halves, and goalkeeper Sultan Hashem excelled, who gave a great performance and confronted many of Al-Shabab’s attacks, and also blocked more than one penalty kick, while Qatari Hani Kakhi, who was on loan, performed. Maliha from Al Gharafa participated with him in the tournament at an outstanding level, and he succeeded in shooting all the penalty kicks, in addition to Ahmed Qasim and Omar Foley, the professionals in the team, in addition to the group of national players.

Maliha had lost to Kuwait, ending his dream of climbing to the “Golden Square” in his first participation in the Gulf tournaments, while the Al Rayyan match was an opportunity to win his first victory.

On the other hand, on Friday, Al Ain and Al Wasl will meet in the “Violet” hall in the eighth round of the “Powerful Hand” league, while the matches will continue tomorrow, with Sharjah and Al Jazira meeting in the Al Bataeh Hall, and Dibba Al Hisn and Shabab Al Ahly in the Khor Fakkan Hall.

Al-Sharjah leads the league with 18 points from 6 matches, and remains in a “postponed” match with Dibba Al-Hisn on March 5, followed by Al-Jazira second, with 15 points from 7 matches, Shabab Al-Ahly with 14 points from 6 matches, and Al-Ain Fourth with 14 points from 6 matches. Maliha fifth with 14 points from 7 matches, Al Wasl sixth with 12 points from 7 matches, Al Nasr seventh with 9 points from 7 matches and Dibba Al Hisn the last with 8 points from 6 matches.