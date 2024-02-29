In ten days the MotoGP riders will line up at the start of the first race of the year, the Qatar Grand Prix. For the moment, however, Franco Morbidelli nHe's not so sure he'll be there, even though he appeared fit and smiling at the presentation of his new team, occurred in Bahrain yesterday.

The Italian rider, who joins the Prima Pramac Racing team this year, is recovering from a heavy fall suffered during training aboard a Ducati Panigale V4S, a sports model that he and his colleagues rode in Portimão at the end January to prepare for the start of pre-season testing.

The accident, which occurred on one of the bumpy sections of the Portuguese track, led him to be hospitalized for two days and carefully monitored by doctors, given that during a CT scan a small blood clot was discovered which required maximum caution. As a result, Morbidelli missed the entire winter testing session in February, remaining rested while his rivals gained valuable experience ahead of the championship.

Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

At the Sakhir Circuit, the Roman took part in the official presentation of his new team, but could not guarantee to be on track next week, although he can't wait to start the season which should mark a new beginning for him with Ducati.

“AND an injury that we must respect”, explained Franco Morbidelli when asked about his condition. “We need to take the necessary time, respect what the doctors say. It's an injury to respect, but it doesn't even feel like an injury. Physically I'm very good.”

Asked if he was sure to compete in the Qatar Grand Prix next week or if he would have to wait for doctors' approval, he replied: “I have to wait. It's very, very likely that I will. Doctors say that after an injury like this you have to wait at least a month. You have to stay away from dangerous sports and live a certain way for a month. We'll see if, according to the doctors, in a month I will have recovered as much as I should have.”

During his forced stop, Franco Morbidelli went to Lusail to participate (even if as a spectator) in the latest tests last week and to work with his technical team. He also continued to train, but adapted his exercises: “I did what I could do, in agreement with Carlo (Casabianca, his coach, ed) and doctors. Even though all my limbs and body are fine, I couldn't train like I usually do, as if there was nothing wrong with me,” has explained.

“We respected this injury I had in training. I didn't train like I was in top shape. I think we have done everything possible in this regard. With the doctors and Carlo we are doing everything we can to respect it.”