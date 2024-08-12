Malagò-Abodi clash, venom and mutual accusations. Behind the rift is Milan-Cortina

Giovanni Malagò waited until the end of the Paris Olympics, which Italy closed with 40 medals like in Tokyo but with two more golds, to respond to the attack launched by the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi in the midst of the Games. The government representative had said, referring precisely to the head of CONI and the president of FIGC Gravina that “we must get up from our armchairs”. Malagò’s reply: “I think – thunders the president of CONI – it was very out of place to say something like that five days after the end of the Olympics, when someone is here on the courts to show his face: it’s not just a fall in style, I didn’t expect it from Andrea, I wouldn’t have done it. The nice thing though is that he left Cagliari to be close to Italy’s volleyball team”.

On the merits, – reports Il Corriere della Sera – the issue is that of the limit of mandates, extended for federal presidents (because federations are not public bodies) provided that they are re-elected with two thirds of the votes. The same rule does not apply to the president of Coni (a public body). “It has been underlined that there is a rule, it’s a shame it has been revised twice in two months. A small part of politics does not want to change it for Coni: if you do not want to set the limit of two thirds for Coni it means that you want to go against the consensus expressed by the world of sport: you are taking on a big responsibility”. Malagò’s term expires in May 2025 and the Milan-Cortina Olympics will arrive a few months later. “It’s not that anyone who arrives on June 1st – concludes Malagò – is immediately operational. It seems to me that it is just a matter of common sense, Milan-Cortina will be beautiful but complicated to say the least, the president of Coni is the person who inaugurates it…”.