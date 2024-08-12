The 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXwent into a hiatus due to the Leagues Cup 2024 against the MLSHowever, twelve of the Aztec teams have already been eliminated from the competition, and some have not even been able to get past the Group Stage, which has caused great disappointment.
Among those eliminated are Chivas, Lion, Pachuca, Striped, Saints Laguna, Necaxa, Puebla, Atlas, Xolos, Querétaro, Athletic San Luis and Juarezwhich gives the opportunity to advance Apertura 2024 matches to gain time, after more than two weeks without action.
Thanks to this, eight matches from Matchday 5 and 6, originally scheduled for the end of August, could now be played, provided the directors come to an agreement. In fact, the Leagues Cup The round of 16 phase begins this Monday, so there are still thirteen days left before the league resumes its activity, according to the agreed schedule.
The matches of Matchday 5 that could already take place are: August 23, Tijuana facing Monterreywith the latter recently thanking the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz for the embarrassment in the Leagues Cupwith his compatriot Martin Demichelis as his possible successor. By August 24, Necaxa against Bravos and Lion in view of Saints Laguna.
Regarding Matchday 6, there would be five matches that could already take place. On August 30, the match would be brought forward. Saint Louis in front of the Atlas and Xolos against Lion. Already on August 31, the Tuzos would receive the Querétaro and Guadalajara I would do the honors to Bravos. Finally, on September 1, the Warriors would clash with the Good heavens in it TSM Corona.
Now only the final verdict of the Liga MX to be able to resume them officially, while in the Leagues Cup, America will be measured at St. Louis City SC, Blue Cross and Mazatlan will fight for the ticket to the quarterfinals, Pumas will seek revenge against the Seattle Sounders, Toluca will play with Colorado Rapids and Tigers will face the New York City.
Matches that could be brought forward:
Matchday 5
Xolos vs Rayados, August 23
Necaxa vs Bravos, August 24
Leon vs Santos Laguna, August 24
Matchday 6
Atlético San Luis vs Atlas, August 30
Xolos vs Leon, August 30
Pachuca vs Querétaro, August 31
Chivas vs Bravos, August 31
Santos Laguna vs Necaxa, September 1
