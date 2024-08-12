Round of 16 is set 🤩 Only the best remain 💪⚽️#LeaguesCup2024 pic.twitter.com/RQKCvTurtU — Leagues Cup (@LeaguesCup) August 10, 2024

Thanks to this, eight matches from Matchday 5 and 6, originally scheduled for the end of August, could now be played, provided the directors come to an agreement. In fact, the Leagues Cup The round of 16 phase begins this Monday, so there are still thirteen days left before the league resumes its activity, according to the agreed schedule.

CHIVAS ELIMINATED FROM THE LEAGUES CUP

CHIVAS IS OUT 😔 El Rebaño was unable to beat the Galaxy and is eliminated from the Leagues Cup in the group stage.

Regarding Matchday 6, there would be five matches that could already take place. On August 30, the match would be brought forward. Saint Louis in front of the Atlas and Xolos against Lion. Already on August 31, the Tuzos would receive the Querétaro and Guadalajara I would do the honors to Bravos. Finally, on September 1, the Warriors would clash with the Good heavens in it TSM Corona.

Xolos vs Rayados, August 23

Necaxa vs Bravos, August 24

Leon vs Santos Laguna, August 24

Matchday 6



Atlético San Luis vs Atlas, August 30

Xolos vs Leon, August 30

Pachuca vs Querétaro, August 31

Chivas vs Bravos, August 31

Santos Laguna vs Necaxa, September 1