The search for a better life in the United States often involves obtaining the precious green card or permanent resident card, a process that is perceived as complex and full of questions. One of the most common questions is if it is Someone else needs to apply or if you can take care of the procedure on your own. The answer, although varied, focuses on the fact that it depends specifically on the individual situation of each applicant.

For the majority, The path to permanent residence in the United States requires a sponsor to file a petition on your behalf. This sponsor may be a close family member, an employer, or even, in certain special circumstances, a government organization. This approach seeks to guarantee that the immigrant has solid economic and social support once they arrive in the country, minimizing the risk of them becoming a burden on the State, according to official sources.

Nevertheless, The US immigration system provides for several exceptions that allow individuals to self-petition, that is, submit the application themselves to obtain a green card without the need for a sponsor. Among these exceptions are holders of certain nonimmigrant visas who demonstrate extraordinary abilities (EB-1) or who hold advanced degrees (EB-2), as well as victims of domestic violence under the VAWA category, or those immigrants with special status such as Amerasians or certain special immigrants.

How can I determine if I need a sponsor to apply for a green card?

The key to determining whether you need a sponsor or whether you can self-petition lies in consult directly with official sources. The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) website is an indispensable resource that offers detailed guides on the different categories of eligibility for permanent residence. Here, interested parties can find precise information about the forms necessary for their specific situation, such as Form I-130 for foreign relativesthe I-140 for foreign workers, among others.

Consulting with USCIS and perhaps an attorney is crucial in this process. Photo:iStock Share

While many will need a sponsor to take that vital step towards permanent residency In the United States, others will be able to undertake this journey independently thanks to the exceptions provided in the law.

It is important to highlight that The process to apply for a green card is intricate and requires a clear understanding of requirements and procedures. The assistance of an immigration attorney is often recommended, who can provide valuable guidance and ensure that the application is properly prepared and filed.