Stories of innovation and creativity with an eye to the future, told by major international speakers: the unmissable appointment is set for Thursday 7 October at 5 pm at the Gazometro Ostiense (entrance from Via del Commercio 9/11), with the opening conference of the Maker Faire Rome. The event will take place both in presence and in live streaming from 8 to 10 October.

This year’s theme is “Fast forward – The future in the making” and will be an opportunity to reflect and discuss, in particular, on the theme of design understood as a “whirlwind of social transformation”, as the founding infrastructure of a new individual and collective life between physical and digital “which has the ability to give meaning, meaning, reason for existing to things”.

The evening includes the participation of distinguished guests including Roya Mahboob, Afghan entrepreneur, CEO of Digital Citizen Fund, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping girls and women in developing countries to access technology. His work focuses on digital literacy to bridge the gap between education and the labor market.

Mahboob, named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by the magazine Time in 2013, she is also the founder of Afghan Dreamers, the female robotics team founded in 2017 in Herat. Two other Afghan women and her collaborators will participate in the MFR 2021 opening conference with her, Mahbooba Islami, Herat medical graduate and distance mentor for Afghan Dreamers and Digital Citizen Fund, e Azada Barakzai, with a degree in Civil Engineering and also mentor for Afghan Dreamers.

Other prestigious speakers include Hiroaki Kitano, president and CEO of Sony Cs Lab and president of the Systems Biology Institute entrusted with the Opening speech, Marinella Levi, Professor of Materials Science and Technology at the Politecnico di Milano, Raffi Tchakerian, designer and lecturer at the Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, Sofia Crespo, artist and expert in biology-inspired technologies, Enrico Bassi, director of OpenDot Milan, Sheila Scerba, expert in local development policies and professional training, Sonia Massari, academic director of Future Food Academy and co-founder of Fork.

Then again Eliana De Marchi, head of the Eni magnetic fusion energy dept. since its creation in 2018 and as part of the Divertor Tokamak Test Facility Team is responsible for the enhancement of innovative technologies, Leonardo Durante, Professor of Automatic Systems and Controls at ITIS Enrico Fermi in Rome, Stefano Micelli, professor of Economics and Business Management at the Ca ‘Foscari University of Venice, Steven Jepeal, a graduate of MIT this year and founder of the startup Allium Engineering, Michelle J. Johnson, tenured associate professor of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation at the University of Pennsylvania.

In the end Nir Goldstein, CEO of The Good Food Institute Israel, a science-based global nonprofit organization that is a world leader in alternative protein technologies, Tommaso Ghidini, head of the Structures, Mechanisms and Materials Division of ESA e Luca Parmitano, colonel of the Italian Air Force and ESA astronaut. The conference will also be enriched by institutional interventions such as that of the Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Luigi Di Maio, and the Minister for Youth Policies, Fabiana Dadone. It will lead Diletta Parlangeli, Rai journalist.