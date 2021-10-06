After having anticipated it a few weeks ago, Nintendo has revealed the date and details for the next Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct.

The event will be held next October 15th starting at 4:00 pm (Italian time) on the YouTube channel of the software house. In this live broadcast lasting 20 minutes all will be revealed the contents that will be released within the title during the month of November. At the moment no further details have been released regarding what we can expect from the live broadcast.

So we just have to wait a few more days to find out what are the news coming in the future of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

AN ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS DIRECT WILL GO ON THE AIR AT 4.00 PM ON FRIDAY 15 OCTOBER The presentation will include approximately 20 minutes of content information for Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming in November 6 October 2021 – An Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct will air at 4:00 pm on October 15 with approximately 20 minutes of content information for Animal Crossing: New Horizons coming in November. The live broadcast will be available on Nintendo Italy YouTube channel. For more information:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons site https://www.nintendo.it/animalcrossingnewhorizons

Nintendo websitehttp://www.nintendo.it/

Nintendo Switch site https://www.nintendo.it/nintendoswitch

Nintendo Italia on Twitterhttps://twitter.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Nintendo

Nintendo Switch on Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/NintendoSwitch

Nintendo Italia on YouTube http://www.youtube.com/NintendoItalia

Nintendo Italia on Twitchhttp://www.twitch.tv/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Italia on Instagramhttps://instagram.com/nintendoitalia

Nintendo Switch on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/NintendoSwitchItalia

Source: Nintendo