Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The “Make a Wish” Foundation fulfilled the wish of the child Abdul Rahman (14 years old), and was able to draw a smile of satisfaction and happiness on his face thanks to the generosity and support of philanthropists and the white hands of private and government companies and individuals in the UAE society. Abdul Rahman, who suffers from type 1 diabetes, was He loves spending time with friends playing soccer, and spending time with friends turns into hospital appointments. Abdul Rahman wished to have a smart phone through which he could communicate with his friends, a smart watch and accompanying accessories. A wish-fulfillment institution hosted him in its offices with his family members, and after cutting the cake that bears his name, he was surprised by the fulfillment of his wish, which made him stand for joy.

His mother indicated that for the first time she saw happiness actually flooding her son’s heart, stressing that she had heard a lot about “fulfilling a wish” that delights the souls of sick children, but she experienced it now with the vision of her child’s desire to live and his desire to continue treatment with full adherence to all doctors’ instructions.