Comment Anna Signeul’s Helmarit is like a club that doesn’t take on new members anymore – that’s where the team is in great danger

There are two problems in the women’s national football team with a view to future generational change. The current bench players may not become the stars of the national team of the future, and at the same time the renewal of the national team will be a more difficult process than it could be, thanks to Anna Signeulin, writes HS sports journalist Ari Virtanen.

Women The line-up of the A national team has been locked for three years. When Helmarit started their European Championship qualifiers in August 2019, the team had 20 of the same players as the team that will face in the World Cup qualifiers on the away field in Slovakia on Friday. Almost as locked has been the opening lineup, which has been repeated almost similarly from one match to another.

The best ones play, of course, but it’s worth wondering how even the side roles on the swap bench can’t fit new names.

Head coach Anna Signeul has clearly found his credit team that he does not want to break in any way. He has coached the national team as a club team, and at the same time the national team has become like a club with no more new members.

One can only wonder how certain Helmar players are content from one match to another with their minor roles as bench fillers and sparrers for the Opening Lineup.

However, a plentiful reward is promised for performing the side as the same modest players get into the European Football Championship.

Signeul was hired to make a profit and he has succeeded.

Signeul’s project will achieve its goal in the European Championship matches at Milton Keynes. That’s what everyone is aiming for, and for that, the game of the opening line-up has been honed from match to match – although the losses in the French tournament said no major progress had been made.

There are two problems in the team with a view to future generational change.

The current bench players may not become the stars of the national team of the future, and at the same time, the renewal of the national team will be a more difficult process than it could be, thanks to Signeul.

Finland the top of the female players is undeniably very narrow, but the future of the A national team is not helped at all by the fact that the young players get almost no screen seats. There would also be players in the Domestic National League who would have the ability to play for the A national team.

For example Aino Kröger, Pink Ariyo, Oona Siren or Dana Leskinen would have earned some sort of display space in recent years for their gaming performances. After all, the widow once received an invitation.

The A national team is a continuum where the culture of the team is passed down from one generation to the next. Now there has been almost no such transition. It seems that some of the A national team veterans may end their national team careers before the younger generation gets to learn from them.

Friday’s Slovakia match won’t be easy, but the veterans should tear Finland to a good result so that the seams for the World Cup remain some.

Slovakia-Finland on Friday at 9.30 pm Finnish time. Yle Areena is playing off the pitch.