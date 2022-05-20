Both are record holders of electoral preferences, we will see who will sell more copies

Pierfrancesco against Pierfrancesco. By a curious coincidence, the books of Pierfrancesco Majorino And Pierfrancesco Marantwo exponents of the Milanese Democratic Party very well known also in the rest of Italy. “Sister revolution” (Mondadori) is Majorino’s new novel, MEP, while he is called “The visible cities” (Solferino), Maran’s essay who fits in the wake of his administrative experiences as a councilor: over the course of three mandates in Milan, he managed the delegations to mobility and the environment, then moved on to urban planning and greenery and then to home and plan neighborhoods, which he currently manages in the junta-Sala.

Although the two books are very different from each other, the intertwining that binds the path of the two “Piers” is really intriguing, often overlapping one another. Majorino he turned 49 on May 13th, Maran will celebrate 42 on the 27th and, despite the seven years of difference, they grew up together doing political militancy. The first was only 25 years old advisor to the Minister for Social Solidarity Livia Turco and after his experience as an opposition councilor in Milan, with the victory of Giuliano Pisapia he became councilor for welfare, where he was also confirmed by Beppe Sala, before making the leap to Europe with the considerable booty of 93,175 votes. Only Pisapia and Irene Tinagli did better than him.

Co-founder of the 02Pd club, the largest in Milan, has always been linked on a personal and political level to the parliamentary Lia Quartapelle it’s at Pietro BussolatiLombardy regional councilor and member of the secretariat of Enrico Letta. In his third term as councilor in Milan, in the last administrative days Maran made a national record with 9166 personal preferences.

A “derby” between the two “Pier” it was hypothesized when Sala seemed doubtful about his re-nomination for mayor, but it is easy to predict that he will talk about it again in the future, also because their names regularly return every time that some electoral deadline approaches. In the meantime, however, the two “challenge” each other in the bookstore, as befits two friends who have always esteemed and compared each other: certainly they will each be the first reader of the other.

